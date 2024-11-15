Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,105 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry accounts for 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.57% of Korn Ferry worth $61,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,590,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.55. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

