Royce & Associates LP Purchases 6,000 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Marcus & Millichap accounts for 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.95% of Marcus & Millichap worth $91,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,433,930.59. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,971 shares in the company, valued at $998,840. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,023 shares of company stock worth $603,521 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $41.27 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

A number of analysts have commented on MMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

