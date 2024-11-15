Royce & Associates LP Has $30.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,310 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.25% of Ralph Lauren worth $30,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $211.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.47. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $119.86 and a 52 week high of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

