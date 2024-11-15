Royce & Associates LP Buys 12,097 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.34% of FTAI Aviation worth $46,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.42. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.00.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,199.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

