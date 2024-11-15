Royce & Associates LP Acquires 21,986 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Quaker Chemical accounts for 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.44% of Quaker Chemical worth $73,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $9,288,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $168.53 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $151.31 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

