Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $155.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. This trade represents a 38.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,902 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

