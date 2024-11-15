Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $6.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $3.56 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 770,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 395,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 301,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 180.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,327 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

