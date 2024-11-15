Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of CYCC FY2024 Earnings

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.29). Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

