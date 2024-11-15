Rong Zhou Sells 6,893 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $336,929.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,805.44. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMPH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.