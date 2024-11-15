Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RKLB. JMP Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.25 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of RKLB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,734,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830,236. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. This represents a 48.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

