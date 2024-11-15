Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 2,006.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Riverside Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS RVSDF remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. 52,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,890. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
