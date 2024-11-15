Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 2,006.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RVSDF remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. 52,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,890. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

