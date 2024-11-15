RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 19,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,690. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation's ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A.

