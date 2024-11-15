Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 1,261,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,543. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $779.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 19.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Riskified by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

