RingCentral’s (RNG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. This represents a 9.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,584. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,396. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 114,304 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

