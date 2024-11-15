Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Ring Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.27 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,400,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $7,128,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,520,643 shares in the company, valued at $57,543,441.66. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,654 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 112,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 448.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 42.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 587,690 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

