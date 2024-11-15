Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 2,500 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $19,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,834.90. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

LXEO stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Sell-side analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

