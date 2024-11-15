Rhodri Harries Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director Rhodri Harries purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.50 per share, with a total value of C$347,500.00.

Rhodri Harries also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Rhodri Harries purchased 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,500.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ stock traded down C$0.65 on Friday, hitting C$67.74. 60,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,756. Stella-Jones Inc. has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$98.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.00.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

