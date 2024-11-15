Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 15th (AAL, ACIU, AEMD, AFMD, ALGT, ALK, AMAT, ANNX, ASND, AVBP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 15th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $503.00 price target on the stock.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.30.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $565.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $119.00 price target on the stock.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

