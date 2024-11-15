Research Analysts Set Expectations for ZVRA FY2024 Earnings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.95) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.57). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 177.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

