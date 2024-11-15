Research Analysts Set Expectations for DCOM Q4 Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DCOM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

DCOM opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 120.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 263,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,044,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,415,072. This trade represents a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

