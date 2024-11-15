Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CMPX FY2024 Earnings

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03.

CMPX has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

CMPX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

