RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 73800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

RESAAS Services Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The firm has a market cap of C$20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.