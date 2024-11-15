Regional REIT Limited (RGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.62) on Friday. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 358 ($4.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

