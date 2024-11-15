Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 187.8% from the October 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.6 %

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

