Red Cat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,794 call options.
Red Cat Price Performance
Shares of Red Cat stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 4,904,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.01.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Cat will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.