Red Cat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,794 call options.

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of Red Cat stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 4,904,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Cat will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Cat Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the second quarter worth about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

