Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCDTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

