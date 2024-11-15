Record plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:REC)

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Record Stock Performance
Shares of REC stock opened at GBX 62.01 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Record has a 52-week low of GBX 56.20 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 76 ($0.98).
About Record
