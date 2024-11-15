Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) recently:

11/1/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2024 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.1 %

ALSN stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 13.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 238.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

