RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

RCMT stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $171.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 466.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 79.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

