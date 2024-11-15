Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLYB shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rallybio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Rallybio Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rallybio in the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rallybio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

