Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 20,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 396,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanterix

Quanterix Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

In related news, Director David R. Walt bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $624,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,487,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,775.18. This trade represents a 3.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 876,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,387 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 719,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 563,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.