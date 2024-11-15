QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI) Director James S. Greene Purchases 428,082 Shares of Stock

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) Director James S. Greene acquired 428,082 shares of QT Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $248,287.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 628,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,287.56. The trade was a 214.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

QT Imaging Trading Up 16.1 %

NASDAQ:QTI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 584,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,263. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Institutional Trading of QT Imaging

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in QT Imaging during the second quarter worth $191,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QT Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in QT Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QT Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QT Imaging Company Profile

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast.

