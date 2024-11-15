Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 5.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86. Approximately 543,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,293,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
