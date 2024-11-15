Q4 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Issued By Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.54.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.90.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

