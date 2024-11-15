Q3 Earnings Estimate for Replimune Group Issued By Wedbush

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.