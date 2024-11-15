Q2 EPS Estimate for Evolution Petroleum Increased by Analyst

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

EPM opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $196.62 million, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.88%.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.