Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

