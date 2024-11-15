PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

PSQ Trading Down 3.5 %

PSQH opened at $2.46 on Friday. PSQ has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at PSQ

In related news, Director Kelly Lynn Loeffler bought 1,203,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,203,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

