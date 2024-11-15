Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Down 29.1% in October

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

PTIX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.24. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

