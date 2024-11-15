ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.46 and traded as low as $41.88. ProShares Short S&P500 shares last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 5,162,477 shares trading hands.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 82,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

