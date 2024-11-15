Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Progyny has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $42.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

