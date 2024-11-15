Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Progyny traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 86001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. JMP Securities lowered Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get Progyny alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PGNY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.