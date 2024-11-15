ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE PRA opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. ProAssurance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $860.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 94.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

