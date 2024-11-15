Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.03. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 202,459 shares.
PRME has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
