Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

