Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GCM Grosvenor worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GCM Grosvenor

In other news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,604.11. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 0.1 %

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCMG opened at $11.61 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

