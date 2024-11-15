Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.14 and a 200-day moving average of $340.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 13.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

