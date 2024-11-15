Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 217 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

