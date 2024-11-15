Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.37, with a volume of 15647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.70.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

