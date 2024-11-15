Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Trading Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 462,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 819,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Monday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

